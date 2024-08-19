On August 16, St. Matthias Charitable Inc., led by Pastor Robert McBarnett, provided significant support to the Dickson Methodist School and its community.

The charity awarded six scholarships worth EC$30,000, which will cover students’ education for ten years (five years in primary school and five in secondary school), and distributed backpacks filled with school supplies to all students.

Pastor McBarnett highlighted the organization’s fundraising events, including a Prayer Breakfast and Dinner, and expressed gratitude to Dr. Judy Grant for funding two scholarships.

Senior Education Officer Elspeth Adams praised the charity’s contributions, emphasizing their impact on education and encouraging students to give back in the future.

Principal Matilda Quashie thanked the charity for its ongoing support, noting its crucial role in equipping the school for success. St. Matthias Charitable Inc. has a history of supporting St. Vincent and the Grenadines, particularly in health-related initiatives.