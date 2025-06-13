Police in Sint Maarten are seeking the public’s assistance in locating two brothers who disappeared after arriving on the island several days ago.

The missing men are Brabely Anthonio Esteves-Vasquez and Francisco Antonio Esteves-Vasquez, both nationals of Antigua and Barbuda.

According to police, the brothers arrived safely on Sint Maarten a few days ago after traveling from Antigua.

However, family members informed the authorities that they believe the brothers have since left the island under circumstances that remain unclear.

The men have not contacted their family since their departure, prompting concern for their well-being and safety.

The authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.