Port St Maarten Group’s (PSG) management recently said destination St Maarten according to its forecast and cruise line itineraries for the period November 2022 to April 2023, will see approximately one million cruise passengers visit and explore the ‘Friendly Island’ making memorable experiences.

“As acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunications (Ministry TEATT), it gives extreme pleasure to say we are back. While we may have an opportunity to reach or even surpass our pre-COVID numbers, we cannot become complacent.

“The goal is to constantly increase our tourism product until we are ranked the number 1 cruise destination. This season we plan to diversify our tourism product and focus on our cultural heritage.” St. Maarten’s Acting Minister of Tourism & Economic Affairs Omar Ottley said.

The high season forecast arrivals are tied to the occupancy levels of cruise ships stabilising over the past months with consumer confidence and ratings higher than ever based on industry trends and developments.