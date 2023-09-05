St. Lucia’s first ever female Commissioner of Police has been re-appointed.

The St. Lucia Government in their announcement of the re-appointment of Police Commissioner Cruscita Descartes-Pelius said that it remains “dedicated to public safety and the well-being of all citizens”.

An official Government statement said she has been appointed as Commissioner of Police effective 1 September 2023 for one year.

Commissioner Descartes-Pelius, who was first appointed in October 2022, has served the Royal St Lucia Police Force (RSLPF) with distinction for over 30 years until June 2023, Loop News reports.

St. Lucia’s first female Commissioner of Police is the holder of a Bachelor of Science in Management Studies and was awarded the National Service Cross of the Order of St. Lucia when the island celebrated independence in 2021. She also served under the The International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL).