A St. Lucian, in Antigua, who was charged with the murder of Antiguan Customs Officer, Zorina Benjamin has changed his plea to guilty, more than three years after the fatal shooting.

Delon Charlery entered the guilty plea this week following his attorney’s review of critical evidence in the case.

Wendel Alexander, representing Charlery, had examined video footage from the crime scene that proved pivotal in the case’s resolution.

While the camera did not visually capture the November 22nd, 2021 incident, the audio recording was clear enough to capture arguments between Charlery and Benjamin, as well as the sound of the fatal gunshot.

Benjamin, a mother of one, was found dead at her Golden Grove residence with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

The discovery of her body prompted an immediate investigation that led to Charlery’s arrest.

Charlery, who was Benjamin’s romantic partner at the time of the killing, was taken into custody and charged shortly after her death.

He was remanded at His Majesty Prison throughout the legal proceedings. The case is scheduled to conclude on June 12th, when Charlery will face sentencing.