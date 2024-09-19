Three St Lucian nationals have been denied bail in SVG on charges of drug possession, trafficking and conspiracy to traffic 22, 243 grams of cocaine.

The accused are Dolton “Degree” John – a 32 year old fisherman from Castries, Moses “Laygay” Barbour – a 50 year old from Vieux Fort and Ezra “Will” Henry – a 49 year old self-employed individual from Castries. The three appeared before Senior Magistrate Colin John at the serious offences court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution objected to bail, noting the non-national status of the accused and the possibility of them fleeing the country. The defense, however, stated that Barbour’s father is from Barrouallie, making him a Vincentian by descent. He added that though the other two defendants do not share that same status, they should not be denied bail either, making reference to the amount of cocaine seized.

All three men have been remanded in prison until October 17th.