St Lucia has won their first Caribbean Premier League title.

Winning by 6 wickets, with 11 balls remaining, the St Lucia Kings defeated the Guyana Amazon warriors in the CPL finals.

Commenting on the win, teammates expressed their joy saying:

“It means a lot, I’ve been in two finals before and I made up my mind this morning…”, said Roston Chase.

Aaron Jones commented, “We knew playing in the final is going to be a challenge,” said “But we came out on top. I think of myself as a match-winner”.