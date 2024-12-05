The National Blood Bank of St Lucia is experiencing a critical shortage, due to a decrease in voluntary blood donations over the past several years.

From January to October 2024, 6,722 units of red blood cells were requested, yet only 1,535 units were available for transfusion.

Blood Bank Supervisor at the Ezra Long Laboratory, OKEU Hospital, Karen Louis, expressed concern over the sharp decline in voluntary donors.

She stated, “In the last five to seven years, we have had a decline in voluntary blood donations. Voluntary donors are the safest because they understand the need and give selflessly. One pint of blood can save as many as three lives.”

She noted that premature babies, mothers before and after delivery, and Sickle Cell patients rely on the immediate availability of blood.

Consultant Haematologist Dr. Roy Roman Torres, also spoke about the severity of the situation noting that the WHO recommends 2% to 4% of the population as a benchmark for blood availability and St Lucia is currently 50% below the minimum needed to function safely.

Blood donors are urgently needed as with the holiday season approaching, the National Blood Bank anticipates heightened challenges due to increased demand and reduced donations.