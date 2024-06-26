The Government of St Kitts and Nevis has announced the remaining dates of its 2024 Discounted VAT Rate Days for Back-to-School and Christmas.

Concessions have also been announced for air-cooling devices as climate change continues to cause high temperatures.

The Discounted VAT Rate Days initiative is meant to provide financial relief to citizens and boost economic activity in light of ongoing global inflation.

Exemptions from Import Duty, Value Added Tax (VAT), and Customs Service Charge (CSC) will be applied to a wide range of school supplies. This includes items such as the cloth for school uniforms, textbooks, and calculators.

Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr Terrance Drew said the initiative aims to support families and students by making essential school supplies more affordable.

Meanwhile, the Federal Cabinet of Ministers has approved a temporary concession on air-cooling devices from July 1, 2024, to September 30, 2024. During this period, no taxes will be charged on eligible air-cooling devices.

Prime Minister Drew highlighted the health risks posed by extreme heat, especially for the elderly and young children.