The government of St Kitts and Nevis, through its Ministry of Agriculture, has distributed thousands of banana and plantain suckers to local farmers and gardeners, part of its efforts to reduce the Federation’s high food importation.

Approximately 13,000 banana suckers and between 12,000 to 15,000 plantain suckers were distributed during the event, which was held as part of the activities for the week-long observance of World Food Day.

Head of the Crops Programme within the Ministry of Agriculture, Ian Chapman said that the drive will play a critical role in boosting local food production and reducing the country’s dependency on imported produce, as both products have high import rates.

This distribution drive was the second to occur this year, as the ministry distributed about 26,000 suckers to farmers across St Kitts in July.