St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Timothy Harris says that his administration is currently exploring the possibility of wage and salary increases for workers in the twin-island federation.

Speaking at the annual convention of the ruling People’s Labour Party (PLP) on Saturday, Harris said that he has asked the financial secretary to consider the cost of granting the increase.

“Out of the love of my heart and that of my Cabinet, I know money coming for you,” said Harris who added that with uncertainty in the global environment the prices of goods and services are increasing due to matters beyond the nation’s control

“I feel your pain …. My government has been considering it and we are going to be bringing some measures that will bring some relief to you.”

The Prime Minister said these will include measures to reduce gas prices at the pump and will reduce certain taxes on certain items of groceries to make the cost of living more manageable for all.

He also promised to devote the next three years of his term to make St Kitts and Nevis the number one country in the entire world.