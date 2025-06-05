St. Kitts and Nevis’ Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation and International Transport, Marsha T. Henderson, has been awarded the prestigious 2025 Minister of Tourism Award.

The award was presented at the inaugural Caribbean Women’s Leadership Awards, held during Caribbean Week in New York.

Hosted by the Caribbean Tourism Organization (CTO), the event celebrates the achievements of women shaping the future of Caribbean tourism.

Minister Henderson was recognized for her “visionary leadership, commitment to sustainable tourism development, and transformative contributions to St Kitts’ growing tourism sector.”

She was selected by fellow tourism ministers from across the region, who acknowledged her excellence in leadership, innovation in destination marketing, and dedication to elevating the Caribbean’s profile on the global tourism stage.

The evening also marked the official launch of the CTO’s, From the Sea Suite magazine, a new platform dedicated to highlighting female leadership in Caribbean tourism.