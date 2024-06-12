Tragedy struck in Saddlers, a village in North-east St. Kitts, as 32-year-old Kishawn Carty became the latest homicide victim in the nation.

The Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) disclosed that Carty fell victim to a shooting incident between the hours of midnight and 1 am.

Responding officers discovered Carty lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest.

Swift medical assistance was rendered as Carty was rushed to Mary Charles Hospital via ambulance, yet tragically, he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

This incident marks the 14th homicide in St. Kitts and Nevis for the year 2024.