The Office of the Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis has confirmed that Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew has taken legal action against Annette Frank in response to what has been described as “grave and false allegations” published against him on March 7th, 2025.

According to an official statement, the Prime Minister considers the publication not only a personal attack but also a serious threat to the integrity of his office, Loop News reports.

Acting on Dr. Drew’s instructions, legal counsel issued a formal letter to Frank on April 7th, 2025.

The letter characterizes the statements made in the March 7th post as “scandalous, totally false and defamatory,” and alleges the publication was made “with clear malice in order to cause reputational damage.”

The letter, addressed through the Prime Minister’s legal representation, demands the following actions from Frank: an unequivocal retraction of the publication from all media, including social media platforms; public apology to the prime minister; payment of EC$500,000 in compensation for damage and distress; payment of EC$50,000 in legal costs and a formal undertaking not to repeat or republish any similar defamatory allegations.

Frank has been given 10 days to respond.