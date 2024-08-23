St Kitts and Nevis has condemned the violence from both sides in Venezuela’s recent disputed presidential elections.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dr. Denzil Douglas expressed hope for peace and a resolution that strengthens Venezuela’s democratic process.

St Kitts and Nevis plans to collaborate with regional and international organizations like the OAS, CARICOM, and the UN to address the conflict.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court recently declared Nicolás Maduro the election winner, but the opposition alleges electoral fraud and has reported arrests and violence in response to protests.

Opposition figures Edmundo González and María Corina Machado are in hiding.