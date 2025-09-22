The St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua Secondary School has unveiled its newly renamed Information Technology Lab.

The Lab, named the Jennifer Browne IT Lab, celebrates a beloved educator- whose impact went far beyond the classroom.

Dorette Mayers, the school’s administrator, said “Ms. Browne was more than just a teacher or administrator—she was the heart of patience, kindness, and loyalty.”

Ms. Browne taught Mathematics and IT, led the IT Department, and served as Vice Principal.

It is the school’s hope that Ms. Browne’s spirit will continue to inspire every student who enters the school’s doors.