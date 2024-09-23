The St James School of medicine has announced that they plan to officially close the doors of their Anguilla campus by the end of 2024.

The government of Anguilla said in an official statement that they received a letter from the school informing them of the closure.

The letter read: “I am writing to formally inform you of the institution’s decision to close our campus on the island of Anguilla as part of a strategic consolidation of our operations. This decision is effective at the end of the Fall 2024 semester with the final term in Anguilla scheduled to end on December 23, 2024.”

The letter also stated: “After careful consideration of the board of trustees and senior leadership of SJSM have determined that consolidating our resources and operation onto a single campus in St Vincent will allow us to further enhance the educational experience we offer to our students and ensure the long-term sustainability of our institution.”

The school says the move is part of strategic plans to merge their operations, to ‘bolster their programme offerings and to focus on investing in ‘state-of-the-art facilities and academic innovation’.