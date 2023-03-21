Involvement in sports at all levels is more than just a pass time.

This is according to Minister of Education Curtis King, who was at the time speaking at Inter-Secondary Schools Athletics Championship 2023 Press Conference.

Minister King in his address highlighted the positive contributions that has sports has made to individuals, community development, as well as national development.

“We have to keep our people glued to the fact that sports is not just a pass time, but that sports is also a strategy in enhancing persons’ wellbeing both socially and economically,” he said.

Minister King also emphasized the importance of the inclusion of sports of at schools in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, not just at the primary level but also the secondary level.