Over the recent Bermuda Day holiday weekend, law enforcement made 19 arrests and documented five incidents involving knives.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, Antoine Daniels, conveyed his apprehension, remarking, “Law enforcement remains vigilant regarding any altercation, whether it occurs during a holiday or any other day of the year, especially when firearms or knives are involved.

He said that these incidents underscore the presence of unresolved tensions within the close-knit island community.

A spokesperson for Bermuda’s police also informed local media of three additional incidents during the weekend involving bladed weapons, resulting in two individuals receiving treatment at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being discharged. Authorities disclosed that in 2023, there were 25 recorded instances of bladed weapon involvement, whereas 2024 has seen 16 such incidents thus far, despite less than five months having passed.