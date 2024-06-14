There has been a significant spike in air transportation bookings to St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

This is according to Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture Carlos James.

Minister James, during a press briefing held at the front of the financial complex in Kingstown, made specific mention of the increase in flights for the carnival period.

“I want to look at the airlines and what we’re also seeing is a spike in air transportation bookings to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. The ICC, we’re seeing across positive bookings during the summer period. In fact, one airline, one air carrier is showing an over 75% load factor up to the end of August and that’s so far.

As we get closer to the summer period, we’re going to see a lot more bookings. Flights beginning the week of Carnival and following the week after Carnival, coming out of Toronto, Pearson, they’re already 99.4% capacity from Toronto. And I can assure you that there’s something special happening in Canada, in our market there.” Minister James said.

Minister James said that if Air Canada was equipped with additional aircrafts, there would be even more flights booked to St. Vincent and the Grenadines for the summer period.