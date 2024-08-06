Queen of Dancehall, Spice, has addressed criticisms from fellow entertainer Mr. Vegas, who labeled her career as “washed up” and accused her of using gimmicky publicity stunts.

In an interview with DancehallMag, Spice dismissed these claims, attributing them to jealousy and emotional issues.

Spice defended her marketing strategies, stating that what some call “publicity stunts” are essential for maintaining relevance and promoting her music.

She expressed confusion over the negative feedback, emphasizing that successful marketing is a critical part of her job and career.

Spice also addressed previous rumors about skin bleaching, clarifying that her 2018 photo was intended to highlight colorism, a topic she explores in her song “Black Hypocrisy.”

Her upcoming album, Mirror 25, set for release on August 9, will feature tracks like “2085 Tea,” “Round Round” (a collaboration with Busta Rhymes), and “Ex Boyfriend,” tackling themes of domestic violence and personal growth.