Mr. Vegas says that the Queen of the Dancehall, Spice, has destroyed the fabric of dancehall.

Vegas, in the past, has never been afraid to criticize Spice. This time around he has taken issue with a performance she had with a fan on stage.

A white male was part of her usual “Sheet” performance, but stood out from fans before him when she sang Spice’s hit song “Needle Eye” before going on to dance with her female dancers.

Mr. Vegas, in response to this, said that Lady Saw, now known as Minister Marion Hall, would have never entertained homosexuality in her performance.

“Spice totally destroyed the fabric of dancehall,” the “Raging Bull”artist said.

“No morals nuh inna it again, no self-respect. When dem a talk bout Lady Saw used to slack and Shabba used to slack, we supposed to a sing bout p*mp*m and dem ting deh cause a dat we waan… We son dem come and have girlfriend and wife and give we grand pickney and continue we DNA. A nuh slackness that; that a reality a sing bout sex, but now a different thing.”

“Spice bring the most nastiness inna dancehall… She nav nuh talent when it comes on to being a recording artist, so she haffi use dem things deh fi build up her show… A disgrace Spice a bring inna dancehall.” Vegas said.

Vegas labelled her work a slap in the face of dancehall pillars like King Jammy, Steely and Clevie and Dave Kelly, questioning the “hit” legitimacy of some of her songs which were built off 90s classics.

“’I’m on a romantic call’ – a Patra song dat… ‘Needle eye p*mp*m’ – a Shabba Ranks song dat. We nah seh people nuh tek other people work and remix it and dem thing deh, but 90 percent of her song dem unno know, a people work weh she try barber round.”

He did manage to give her credit for Go Down Deh, though he hailed Shaggy and Sean Paul as the pulling factors, likewise Dave Kelly being attached to her breakthrough song Fight Over Man.