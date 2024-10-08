Mabel Alvarez Bernal, a Cuban Doctor of Special Education Sciences, has arrived in St Vincent and the Grenadines, with the purpose of starting a new collaboration project.

The Cuban Embassy stated that in the initial stage, Dr Álvarez Bernal will work to diagnose the current state of special education in SVG. She will also identify the main needs in the area and create an action plan to begin improving conditions in special education.

The embassy highlighted the significant role this visit plays in the bilateral collaboration of both nations and the contribution it makes to the development and welfare of the people of SVG.

Cuba and SVG continue to work on expanding and diversifying their cooperation relationships, which currently cover the areas of health, engineering and education.