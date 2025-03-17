St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ Speaker of the House of Assembly, Honorable Rochelle Forde, arrived in Cuba for an official visit.

She was received at José Martí International Airport in Havana, by Mr. Alberto Núñez Betancourt, MP, Deputy President of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly of People’s Power of Cuba.

The Honorable Speaker was invited by the President of the Cuban parliament and the Council of State, His Excellency Mr. Esteban Lazo Hernández.

The main purpose of the visit is to continue to develop interparliamentary ties between both nations that have maintained diplomatic relations for 32 years.

Mrs. Forde will visit centers of economic, historical, scientific and cultural interest.

She will also hold official talks with Cuban authorities, including with Mr. Esteban Lazo.

This important visit will contribute to continue strengthen friendship, collaboration and solidarity between people, governments and parliaments.