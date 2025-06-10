A South Korean court has fined a woman for sexual misconduct after she pulled down a colleague’s trousers, and his underwear, by accident, in front of their colleagues, local media reported.

The woman in her 50s, was fined 2.8 million ($2,100; £1,500) and was also ordered to complete eight hours of sexual violence prevention education.

The incident reportedly took place last October at a restaurant kitchen in Gangwon province in the north-east.

The Court’s ruling on Saturday, rejected the woman’s claim that she had intended it to be a prank on her colleague, who is in his 20s.

The court took into account the fact that she had no prior criminal record, and had shown remorse.

Pulling down someone’s trousers, which could include underwear, is known as “pantsing” or “debagging”.

It is often seen as a common practical joke, despite criticism that it is a form of bullying.