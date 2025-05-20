On Sunday, May 18th, 2025, the South East Zone of the Police Youth Clubs (PYC) hosted a Netball Competition at the Glenside Recreational Centre, bringing together four teams.

The participating teams were: Richland Park PYC, Stubbs PYC, Mesopotamia PYC and Port Elizabeth Chapter of the Bequia PYC.

The Richland Park PYC emerged as champions, followed by Stubbs PYC in 2nd place, Port Elizabeth (Bequia) PYC in 3rd place, and Mesopotamia PYC taking 4th place.

The Police Youth Club expressed gratitude to the National Lotteries Authority (NLA), and the Ministry of Sports for their generous sponsorship.

There were several individual and team awards given, as winners received trophies and cash prizes in recognition of their outstanding efforts.

The successful event promoted youth engagement, and community building through sports.