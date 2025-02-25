South Africa’s double World Cup-winning prop Steven Kitshoff has been forced to retire from rugby after suffering a serious neck injury.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury in September 2024 while playing in a Currie Cup match and subsequently revealed he was “two millimetres from death”.

Kitshoff, who won 83 South Africa caps, played for Ulster during the 2023-24 season before returning to home side Stormers.

His distinguished career began with Stormers as an 18-year-old, when he made his debut for the club in 2011, before collecting his first international cap five years later.