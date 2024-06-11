Heinrich Klaasen hit a vital 46 as South Africa claimed a nervy four-run victory over Bangladesh that put them on the brink of securing a place in the T20 World Cup Super 8s.

A combination of the pitch, poor shot selection and good bowling from Bangladesh saw South Africa teetering on 23-4 after they won the toss, as Tanzim Hasan Sakib snaffled 3-18.

Bangladesh required six off the final two balls and a sizable contingent of their fans momentarily thought they had done it when Mahmudullah heaved a Keshav Maharaj full toss down the ground, only for Aiden Markram to pouch a catch, inches from the boundary.

South Africa, who have won all nine of their T20 internationals against Bangladesh, are unbeaten in the tournament so far with three victories and top Group D.