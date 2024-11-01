Superintendent of Police Dr. Kamecia Blake has made history as the first police officer of the RSVGPF to achieve a PhD.

In congratulating Dr. Blake on her accomplishments, the RSVGPF said, “Dr. Blake’s accomplishment exemplifies the RSVGPF’s dedication to fostering a culture of excellence and continuous growth. Her commitment to education and professional development reflects the evolving landscape of modern policing, where strategic insight and scientific approaches are vital in meeting today’s complex challenges.”

In 2010, Dr. Blake made history as the first individual to enter the RSVGPF at the rank of Assistant Superintendent through graduate entry. In 2018, she was honoured by the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) for her role in the modernization of policing within member states. In 2020, she received the Amalgamated Security Services Limited and the Association of Caribbean Commissioners Award for Top Caribbean Police Officer Career Move (Professional Development).

Dr. Blake currently serves as the Officer in Charge of the Central Division. She has also previously contributed to the Criminal Investigation Department and the South Central, Western, and Grenadines Divisions and the Regional Security System Headquarters in Barbados, where she served as the Manager of the RSS Training Institute and Staff Officer Training.

Reflecting on her journey, Dr. Blake stated, “When I joined the organization, I always wanted to inspire a change from what was considered the colonial force — where recruitment was based on physique — to one where academics is the focus. Since joining, I have seen the Police Force move from one officer pursuing studies to hundreds now completing colleges and universities. For me, this is a significant achievement.”

She continued with words of advice, “You have to know what you want; the only competition is yourself, creating the best version of you. That way, you find purpose in it all, so when challenges arise, you can ignore the noise and focus on your goals.”