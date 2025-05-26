The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, yesterday evening took part in the soft opening of the Prospect Brighton Conservation Park.

The space is more than a green sanctuary, it is a visionary blend of conservation, education, recreation, and resilience.

What set the park apart are its thoughtfully designed features, each contributing to a dynamic and interactive experience.

Plans for enhanced guided tours, more student outreach programmes, and eco-tourism experiences, will ensure that the park will serve as a living classroom for tourists, citizens, and generations to come.

The park is a model of what sustainable tourism and environmental stewardship can look like.

The Ministry of Tourism has extended commendations to Dr. Jerrol Thompson, for his commitment to environmental stewardship, and developing this space for the protection and preservation of our natural heritage.