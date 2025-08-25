Rapper Snoop Dogg says he was “scared” to take his grandson to see Pixar’s 2022 film Lightyear after unexpected questions about a same-sex couple in the movie.Snoop recalled his grandson asking how two mothers could raise a child, leaving him unsure how to respond. The film, featuring Pixar’s first same-sex kiss, sparked controversy but was reinstated after internal advocacy.Actor Chris Evans, who voices the film’s lead, said he hopes such representation becomes standard, noting it’s a step toward normalizing LGBTQ+ inclusion in films.

