Motown legend Smokey Robinson has filed a $500 million defamation lawsuit against four former housekeepers who accused him of sexual assault. The lawsuit, filed in California by Robinson and his wife Frances, alleges that the women fabricated the allegations as part of an “extortionate” scheme.

The women, identified in court documents as Jane Doe 1 through 4, filed their lawsuit on May 6, 2025, in Los Angeles Superior Court. They allege that Robinson pressured them into sexual acts dating back to 2006. The plaintiffs, all of Hispanic descent, cited fears of job loss, familial reprisal, and immigration consequences as reasons for not coming forward earlier. They are seeking at least $50 million in damages and a jury trial.

Robinson’s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss the women’s lawsuit, arguing that they should not have been granted anonymity. The lawsuit states, “The Robinsons did not abuse, harm, or take advantage of plaintiffs; they treated plaintiffs with the utmost kindness and generosity.”

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department has opened a criminal investigation into the allegations. Robinson, 85, has denied all accusations and stated that he welcomes the investigation, saying, “Exposure to the truth is a powerful thing.