Motown legend Smokey Robinson is denying serious allegations of sexual assault, including rape and false imprisonment, made by four former female housekeepers in a lawsuit filed Tuesday.

The 85-year-old singer-songwriter, famed for hits like Tracks of My Tears and Shop Around, is accused of multiple offenses, including labor violations. The lawsuit seeks $50 million in damages.

In a statement to the BBC, Robinson’s attorney Christopher Frost described the claims as “vile” and “false,” asserting that evidence will reveal the case as an attempt to exploit the music icon.

Robinson, a key figure in the rise of Motown Records, is credited with writing classics like My Girl and My Guy, and holds places in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame. He is reportedly credited with over 4,000 songs throughout his career.