Former captain Steve Smith will lead Australia in the upcoming three-match Test series against Sri Lanka.

Pat Cummins, the current captain, will be on paternity leave for the birth of his second child, and seamer Josh Hazlewood is also left out as he recovers from a calf injury.

Smith, 35, previously served a two-year ban from captaincy following his involvement in the 2018 ball-tampering scandal.

The first Test match takes place on January 29th, in Galle.