Smile 2 is unleashing its infectious grin on moviegoers across the country with a successful debut.

The horror sequel, a follow up to 2022’s Smile, arrived to a solid $23 million at the weekend box office, snagging the No. 1 spot amid an otherwise quiet weekend at North American theaters.

The psychological thriller found similar success abroad where it earned another $23 million for a global total of $46 million.

The movie stars Naomi Scott as a pop singer who witnesses a series of disturbing events as she embarks on tour.

As fans of the first film know all too well, those frightening moments all link back to a sinister smile that is transferred from person to person and promises to leave tragedy in its wake.