The Industry Unit within the Ministry of Agriculture has announced that it is now accepting applications to its Small Business Grant Program.

This is the third year that the Program is being held to provide financial assistance to businesses in the agro processing sector.

Under this Small Grants Program, the Industry Unit will award grants of $2,000 for product development, packaging and labeling, innovation and product testing.

Applicants for grants, including entrepreneurs and agro-processors, are required to have an existing business name under which they are currently operating.

The business must operate in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, and have an annual turnover of no more than EC$50,000.

Also, applicants must be working along with, or indicate commitment to working along with, the Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Bureau of Standards, and must submit to verification and consultative visits by the SVG Bureau of Standards and the CED respectively.

Application Forms are available at the Industry Unit, located on the second floor of the National Insurance Services building in Kingstown, or at the CED office on the Ground Floor of the Cooperative League Centre at Lower Kingstown Park.

Applications close on August 11th, 2025.