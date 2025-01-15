Former Fox Sports host Skip Bayless expressed strong support for Lil Wayne, advocating for him to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show in New Orleans.

Bayless made the comment on January 12, stating that Wayne “should obviously” perform at the event.

Despite Kendrick Lamar being selected to headline the show, Wayne’s supporters, including Nicki Minaj, Master P, and Cam’ron, criticized the choice.

Minaj, in particular, accused Jay-Z and Roc Nation of denying Wayne the opportunity due to ego, referencing the rapper’s contributions to the industry.