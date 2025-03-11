Renowned Vincentian soca star Gamal “Skinny Fabulous” Doyle has added another accolade to his illustrious career, as “RAGS”—his collaboration with Trilla G and Shelly—was crowned Bouyon Road March 2025 Champion in Dominica.

The track, a high-energy fusion of infectious rhythms and commanding vocals, won by popular vote, cementing its status as a dominant anthem throughout. Skinny Fabulous recorded his part at Black Shadow Studios in Miami, bringing his signature energy to the song, which quickly became a revelers’ favorite.***

In response to the victory, he shared his excitement, saying:
“Winning the Road March in Dominica has been an incredible honor and a truly humbling experience. Dominica and St. Vincent share that unique small-island energy—vibrant, resilient, and full of life. I was incredibly excited to be a part of this project, not just as an artiste, but as a Caribbean national celebrating our culture and unity. Big love to everyone who supported this journey.”

This win solidifies Skinny Fabulous’ growing influence.

