Legendary Soca artiste Machel Montano and Vincentian Soca star Gamal Doyle, better known as Skinny Fabulous, have made monetary donations toward hurricane relief efforts in St Vincent and the Grenadines following the passage of Hurricane Beryl.

Both Soca artistes made separate donations of US $20,000 each to the National Emergency Management Organization (NEMO) to assist persons affected by Hurricane Beryl.

Their act of kindness did not go unnoticed as Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves thanked Machel Montano and Skinny Fabulous for their generosity.

Prime Minister Gonsalves notes the donations will go toward the National Disaster Relief Fund.

Dr. Gonsalves says this is part of the linkages they need to have between cultural artistes and the national emergency that SVG has currently.