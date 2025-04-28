LIAT20 has officially welcomed soca star Skinny Fabulous as its newest Brand Ambassador, marking a major milestone for the airline.

The announcement was made at a lively event held at Pescari Restaurant, Royalton Chic, attended by supporters, media, and representatives from the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority.

Skinny, in a post Instagram said:

“Happy times . If u know me, you know I have a special place in my heart for Liat. It was destiny almost. I Flew to Jamaica for carnival on Liat 20 on one of their new jets . Smooth, FAST, and MOST IMPORTANTLY, FREE FOOD/snacks. Lololol. @flyliat2020”

CEO Hafsah Abdusalam outlined bold plans for the future, while Skinny Fabulous energized the crowd as he proudly embraced his new role.

The partnership promises to bring a fresh wave of culture, creativity, and excitement to the LIAT20 brand.