Vincentian soca artiste, Skinny Fabulous, is among Trilla G (Dominica) and Shelly (Dominica) on the newly released track, “RAGS”, a high-octane Bouyon anthem.

The track, which is already generating a massive buzz, is set to dominate the 2025 Carnival festivities.

“RAGS” offers the perfect blend of fast-paced Bouyon rhythms and an infectious chorus.

Sampling Loren Allred’s powerful “Never Enough” from The Greatest Showman, the song injects a new energy into the Carnival scene.

Produced by A-Plus Musik, “RAGS” also features background vocals from M’Kayla Eustache and was recorded across multiple studios.

The song is already proving to be a hit racking up over 22,000 views on YouTube within hours of release.