Dancehall deejay Skillibeng will be dropping a collaboration with Afrobeats star Wizkid this Friday, says the deejay’s A&R at RCA Records, Tariq Troy Stewart. There will also be an accompanying music video for the track which will be part of the Brik Pan Brik deejay’s new album set for release in 2023.

Stewart told DancehallMag that the two have had great chemistry since they met this year.

Skillibeng has been having a stellar year after teaming up with other greats like LA-based hitmaker Dijon ‘Mustard’ McFarlane, DJ Khaled, and Fivio Foreign.

Stewart added that international stars are always eager to team up with Skilli, not just because they are actual fans, but because of his versatility.

The 26-year-old, whose real name is Emwah Warmington, has also worked closely with rapper Fnf Chop, Chris Brown, and Jharrel Jerome. The A&R sang more of the Hot deejay’s praises, particularly due to his multiplicity.

On his Grammy-nominated fourth studio album, Wizkid joined forces with Jamaican singer Projexx and Nigerian singer Tay Iwer on the single True Love, and with Damian Marley on Blessed.