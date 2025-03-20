On March 19, 2025, third-form students of St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua (SJCM) participated in a beach cleanup at Diamond Bay, in collaboration with the Forestry Services and National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority.

The initiative aimed to preserve a key turtle nesting site while promoting environmental responsibility among students. The cleanup addressed solid waste, driftwood, and excessive sargassum seaweed, which pose challenges for nesting turtles and hatchlings.

Officials emphasized the importance of conservation education and urged greater private sector support for environmental efforts.