The St Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua has announced its 10th Annual Sister Pat Award for excellence.

The school says that the event is held each year to honour the “remarkable achievements of students who have excelled both academically and through their extracurricular activities.”

The ceremony is dedicated to celebrating the continuing legacy of Sister Patricia Ann Douglas, who is a former principal of the St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua and who served the community steadfastly for 25 years.

Sister Pat was the first principal in St. Vincent and the Grenadines to create opportunities for teen mothers, giving them a chance to complete their education and to continue pursuing their dreams.

The school noted that, “Sister Pat was not just an educator; she was a beacon of hope for countless students. With her profound belief in second chances, Sister Pat went above and beyond to support students grappling with behavioural and academic challenges.”

The SJCM says that “this year’s ceremony promises to be a heartfelt tribute to Sister Pat’s legacy — a reminder of the transformative power of education, compassion, and community support.”