Popcaan, Shenseea, Skillibeng, Spice, Valiant, and YG Marley will vie for the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ title at the 2025 MOBO Awards, which celebrates music of black origin in the United Kingdom.

British actor Kingsley Ben-Adir has also earned a nomination in the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film category. The Trinidadian-heritage actor is recognized for his critically acclaimed portrayal of reggae icon Bob Marley in the biopic “Bob Marley: One Love.”

The nominations were announced on Wednesday morning.

This is Shenseea, Popcaan, and Skillibeng’s third nomination in the ‘Best Caribbean Music Act’ category, while Spice and Valiant are enjoying their second nod. YG Marley stands out as the sole first-time nominee in the category. Skillibeng had claimed the inaugural award in 2022, with Valiant taking the title in 2023.