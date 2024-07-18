Six persons are now in custody following an attempted robbery at the General Employees’ Co-operative Credit Union Limited (GECCU) on Tuesday July 16th.

This was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police with responsibility for crime-fighting, Trevor Bailey during a press conference held on Wednesday.

Currently in custody are four men and two women. ACP Bailey in providing a breakdown of Tuesday’s events, praised and thanked the community for their assistance in arresting those responsible.

“Yesterday, persons who were armed with firearms attempted, well, opened fire at the police who were in the immediate vicinity of the credit union, the police returned some fire and with the assistance of the community, six persons are in custody, four males and two females assisting the police with that investigation. And again, I cannot overemphasize the tremendous support that the community working alongside law enforcement would have done yesterday in preventing– persons who were so brazen during high day time–prevented them from getting away with and moving off with properties that does not belong to them.” He said.

ACP Bailey said that the results of the action taken by the community goes to show what can be accomplished when the community works together with law enforcement. He went to ask persons to continue to embrace the police and help with any active investigations.

While the identities of those involved in the brazen robbery were not revealed, it was disclosed that their ages range from 22 to 28 and that they come from varied communities, including Central Kingstown, Central Leeward, and South Leeward.