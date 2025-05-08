The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Netball Association has released updated standings for the BOSVG National Netball Tournament 2025, with Sion Hill Sports Club 1 leading the charge in Division Two and Sion Hill Sports Club 2 holding a competitive third place in Division Three.

Sion Hill Sports Club 1 sits atop Division Two with 8 points from 4 games, edging out Nature Care Netters and X-Ceed Sports Club 1, who trail closely. In Division Three, Sion Hill Sports Club 2 holds 6 points from 4 games, placing them third behind front-runners X-Ceed Sports Club 2 (10 points) and Fun Size Success Netters (8 points).

In the Coastal Adrenaline Male division, Maca Crushers lead with 4 points, followed by A/M Shottas.

Maple Netball Team and DHL Mitres currently lead Division One with 6 points each.

With strong performances across divisions, especially from clubs like Sion Hill and X-Ceed, the tournament promises exciting matchups ahead as teams battle for supremacy in their respective categories.