On Monday, May 19th 2025, Superintendent of Police, Junior Simmons, Head of the Public Relations and Complaints Department of the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF), visited the Sion Hill Government School to deliver a special presentation to Grade 3 students.

The session was titled “Understanding the Laws of SVG”

It covered important topics like:

How laws are made.

The different branches of Government.

The highest office holders in the land.

Key points of the Constitution and Criminal Code.

The role of the police, and

Citizenship and how to be a good citizen.

The students were curious, energetic, and full of questions.

They engaged actively with Superintendent Simmons and walked away with a better understanding of their country’s laws, and their responsibilities as young citizens.