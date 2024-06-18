The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSSM) is investigating multiple reports of dog poisonings in the Point Blanche area.

Concerned residents have approached community police officers, reporting several instances of pets being poisoned, leading to the deaths of several dogs.

KPSSM has issued a plea for those responsible for these acts to stop immediately.

The police emphasized that such actions cause severe emotional distress to pet owners and their families and are considered a criminal offense.

The public is reminded that intentionally poisoning animals is punishable under the law.

KPSSM is committed to identifying and prosecuting those responsible for these reprehensible acts.