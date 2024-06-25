Eddie Murphy just let the cat out of the bag about an upcoming Shrek sequel as well as a spinoff.

According to a new report by Deadline, a new installment of the beloved animated movie is already in the works and is slated for release next year in 2025.

“We started doing Shrek 4 or [Shrek] 5 months ago,” Murphy told Collider Magazine via Deadline.

The 63-year-old actor, who voices the beloved character of Donkey, also revealed that he’s actually been in the studio for months.

Murphy also mentioned a spin-off focusing on his character, Donkey, is also in development.

“Donkey’s gonna have his own movie. We’re gonna do Donkey as well. So we’re gonna do a Shrek, and we’re doing a Donkey [movie],” Murphy shared.

If Donkey does get his own movie, he’ll be the second character from the Shrek universe to do so after Puss in Boots, whose films grossed a combined $1 billion.